LONDON, April 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening up as much as 18 points, or 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according
to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks,
please click on
* The FTSE 100 rose 125.50 points, or 2.0 percent, to 6,406.12, on Tuesday
its best performance since Jan. 2.
Britain's blue chip share index jumped 2 percent on strong earnings reports
and after weak German data fuelled expectations for a rate cut in the euro zone,
the UK's main export market.
* FTSE 100 companies going ex-dividend on Wednesday, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout, would take 9.26 points
off the index, according to Reuters calculations at current market prices and
the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers.
* ENRC : The chairman of London-listed Kazakh miner ENRC,
Mehmet Dalman, has resigned with immediate effect in a boardroom shake-up likely
to raise new questions over the future of the embattled company.
* BARCLAYS : The British bank said first-quarter profit fell a
quarter from a year ago after a rise in losses in its European business and a
hefty bill for the cost of a restructuring plan by its new chief executive.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : The planned sale of 630 UK bank branches by
Lloyds Banking Group LLOY.L to the Co-Operative Group has fallen through,
leaving state-backed Lloyds to pursue a flotation of the business.
* Britain reworked its Funding for Lending Scheme on Wednesday in the hope
of getting more credit flowing to small and medium-sized firms and injecting
more life into the country's flat-lining economy.
* REED ELSEVIER : The Anglo-Dutch publisher said first quarter
underlying revenue growth was in line with last year and despite a mixed macro
environment it expects to grow earnings in 2013.
* OCADO : Rumours trucking down the M62 are that Britain's fourth
biggest supermarket chain Wm Morrosion have decided not to mess about
with a licensing agreement with the online grocer and instead launch a
full-scale 1 billion pound-plus offer, according to the Daily Mail market
report.
* TECH STOCKS: U.S. technology giant Apple Inc, a major customer of
UK chip designer ARM Holdings, on Tuesday bowed to investors' demands to
share more of its $145 billion cash pile, while posting its first quarterly
profit decline in more than a decade.
* THORNTON : The chocolatier said it sees full-year profit
substantially ahead of forecasts.
* BODYCOTE : The British engineering company reported quarterly
revenue grew 4 percent.
* KIER : The British construction and real estate group makes a
recommended 221 million pounds cash offer for infrastructure maintenance
provider May Gurney and says it is oncourse to meet full-year
expectations.
* BLINKX : The video search engine upgrades its full-year outlook.
* SPORTS DIRECT : The sportswear firm reports fourth-quarter sales
rose 14.3 percent.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Trading updates:
BARCLAYS
COMPUTACENTER
GEM DIAMONDS
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
PACE
REDROW < RDW.L>
REED ELSEVIER
STANDARD LIFE
DS SMITH
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL
THORNTONS
UBM
Final Results:
BUMI < BUMIP.L>
N BROWN GROUP
First-half results:
FENNER
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett)