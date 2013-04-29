LONDON, April 29 Britain's FTSE 100 futures are up 0.2 percent at 0638 GMT before the cash market opens. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 fell 16.17 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, closing the week at 6,417.18 after a three-day rally, as investors took profits on riskier sectors and U.S. GDP figures came in below expectations.

* Enrico Letta was sworn in as Italy's new prime minister on Sunday, putting an end to two months of political impasse in the recession-hit country.

* ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT - Asset management firm Aberdeen reported that pretax profit rose 37 percent in the first half, and that their interim dividend would rise to 6 pence per share - a rise of 36 percent.

* VODAFONE - Six major Vodafone investors said $100 billion was not enough for the British company's stake in its U.S. joint venture with Verizon Communications VZ.N, and urged the latter to come up with an offer of at least $120 billion.

* ENRC - Hundreds of transactions involving accounts in jurisdictions including the British Virgin Islands, Latvia and Hong Kong are at the centre of the SFO's criminal inquiry into embattled miner Eurasian Natural Resources Corporation, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* J SAINSBURY - Britain's third biggest supermarket by market share is understood to have asked headhunter Egon Zehnder to begin sounding out candidates for CEO Justin King's successor, according to the Sunday Times. Sources close to the company said King, 51, did not intend to leave in the near future but succession planning was standard practice.

* INSURERS - Aviva and RSA Insurance Group are among the insurers facing a multi-million pound hit following the BBC's Jimmy Savile sex abuse scandal, the Independent reported.

* LLOYDS - British bank Lloyds has agreed to sell its Spanish banking business to Banco Sabadell in exchange for a stake in the Spanish bank of between 1.5 and 2.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reported that Intermediate Capital Group and Lloyds are in talks on the largest colleralised loan obligation in Europe since the financial crisis.

* BHP BILLITON - BHP Billiton has agreed to sell its Pinto Valley copper mine and a railroad in Arizona to Capstone Mining Corp for $650 million, reaping far more than expected as the top global miner tightens its belt in a weaker market.

* GREGGS - The bakers see full-year profit below market expectations, with like-for-like sales in the first week of the year impacted by poor weather in January and March.

* BALFOUR BEATTY - Balfour Beatty said its full year profit would significantly miss management expectations, hit by worsening market conditions and poor operational performance at its UK construction arm.

* GREENE KING - Like-for-like sales are up 2.2 percent for the 51 weeks to April 21., the pub firm reported in a trading update, and it expects to meet market expectations for the full year.

* RENTOKIL - The pest control firm is to sell City Link for 1 pound.

* Japanese and Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

