BRIEF-Jinkosolar supplies 65MW of solar modules for Energon solar in Medak, Telangana, India
LONDON May 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening unchanged to 9 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, as traders returned to their desks after a Monday public holiday. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 60.75 points, 0.9 percent, at 6,521.46 on Friday, taking it close to five-year highs reached in March, as robust U.S. jobs data spurred on investors already heartened by the central bank stimulus that has supported equities over other assets.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
HSBC HOLDINGS issues a trading update.
EASYJET releases traffic figures.
HISCOX issues a trading update.
NATIONAL EXPRESS GROUP issues a trading update.
TELECITY GROUP issues a trading update.
May 31 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as gains in technology and healthcare shares more than offset the impact of a steep fall in oil prices.