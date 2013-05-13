LONDON May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening 5 points, or 0.08 percent, lower on Monday,
* Futures for the FTSE 100 index were flat in early
dealings.
* The blue chip index advanced for a seventh straight
session on Friday and finished 32.24 points, or 0.5 percent,
firmer at 6,624.98, its highest close since Oct. 2007 and just
4.7 percent off 1999's all time high.
* Mining companies will be in focus after data showed
China's annual industrial output growth rose less than
predicted. It grew to 9.3 percent in April, recovering from a
seven-month low hit in March, but still missing market
expectations of 9.5 percent.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - The miner said copper
production rose 18 percent in the first quarter of 2013, as it
ramps up new and expanded operations to substitute depleted
mines and benefits from increased production in Congo.
* Glencore Xstrata will stop work on a planned 35 million
tonnes per annum coal export terminal on Australia's Balaclava
Island as a result of poor coal market conditions, the company
said on Monday.
* LONMIN - The South African platinum miner said
first-half pre-tax profit rose to $54 million from $18 million a
year ago, as it recovered from a tough 2012 when it was at the
centre of a wave of labour unrest and violence that left dozens
dead.
* LLOYDS BANKING GROUP - The bank said its chairman
Win Bischoff, who has overseen a major restructuring of the
business since it was rescued by the government in 2008, will
retire in the next year.
* BP - The British oil company said it is withdrawing
some non-essential staff from Libya after Britain's government
warned about deteriorating security in the capital Tripoli.
* PREMIER OIL - The company said its successful well
test has confirmed Matang as an important discovery.
* Brent futures slipped towards $103 a barrel as the dollar
stayed firm, with renewed worries of a slowdown in demand growth
from the world's top oil consumer the United States further
weighing on sentiment.
* DIPLOMA - The company said its first half pretax
profit has risen.
* ITV - The company buys controlling stake in High
Noon Entertainment.
