LONDON, July 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 101 to 104 points higher, or as much as 1.6 percent, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The blue-chip FTSE 100 ended 8.12 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at 6,504.96 on Wednesday, but is expected to rally at the open on Thursday on rising expectations the Federal Reserve will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, which has supported equities, for longer than expected.

* No major UK data due out on Thursday. In the U.S., import and export figures are scheduled for release at 1230 GMT along with weekly jobless claims.

* Brent crude held near three-month highs on Thursday, supported by hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may keep its stimulus programme for now, while a sharp drop in oil inventories lifted U.S. prices to near 16-month peaks.

* BP : The energy firm filed to register its U.S. unit as a swap dealer with U.S. authorities, a company spokesman said, becoming the first oil company to face tough oversight of its derivatives business.

* ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : The apparel chain posted an 8 percent rise in third quarter sales, driven by another strong performance from its Primark discount clothing chain.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Executives of British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline in China have confessed to charges of bribery and tax law violations after initial questioning by Chinese police, China's security ministry said on Thursday.

* UNILEVER : The consumer staples firm ups its stake in Hindustan Unilever to 67 percent.

* ASHMORE : The fund manager reported assets under management in Q4 were substantially unchanged during the quarter at $77.4 billion.

* SUPERGROUP : The fashion firm's full-year adjusted pretax rises 22 percent to 52.2 million pounds, more than the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S 51.2 million pounds estimates.

* BALFOUR BEATTY : The housebuilder said profit will skew towards H2 and it has not seen a material change in trading conditions since our Q1 interim management statement.

* PREMIER OIL The explorer increase its existing 40 percent equity to 50 percent and assume operatorship of pl407 and the bream project.

* BABCOCK : The firm said it is trading in line with expectations.

* PLAYTECH : The inline gaming firm buys Pokerstrategy.com for 38.3 million euros.

* BIG YELLOW : The storage firm says first-quarter revenue for 54 stores was 16.7 million pounds.

* MONEYSUPERMARKET : The online comparison website said H1 revenue and EBITDA are in line with its expectations with revenues expected to be in the region of 112 million pounds and adjusted EBITDA to be around 40 million pounds.

* CENTAUR MEDIA : The business information, events and marketing services group sees profits slightly ahead of expectations.

* AUREUS MINING The gold miner said its Ndablama prospect delivered high grade gold intercepts.

* LAVENDON : The company said it is trading in line with board's expectations.

* MORGAN SINDALL : The company said it was selected as the developer for a 269 million pounds redevelopment programme in Woolwich, London.

(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)