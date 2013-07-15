LONDON, July 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
21 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 ended up 38.45 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,543.41, its
highest close since June 4, having recouped more than half of the drop which
began in late May on Bernanke's initial suggestion of diminished stimulus as
early as this year.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker used travel agencies and
consultancies as vehicles to bribe Chinese officials and doctors to illegally
boost the sales prices of its medicines in China, police said on Monday.
* G4S : The British security firm has held talks with large investors
about the prospects for tapping them for cash, a spokesman for the company said
on Sunday.
* BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : British American Tobacco Kenya
posted a 11 percent jump in first half pretax profit to 2.2 billion shillings
($25.24 million) due to higher sales and prices.
* INVENSYS : U.S. General Electric is gearing up for a 3.5
billion pound ($5.3 billion) counterbid for British engineer Invensys that would
trump last week's offer from France's Schneider Electric, a newspaper
said on Sunday.
* A.G. BARR : The Irn-Bru maker is considering a possible 1 billion
pound bid for GlaxoSmithKline's Lucozade and Ribena brands days after
merger talks with rival Britvic fell through, according to the
Financial Times.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
Results:
ACCESS INTELLIGENCE - first-half
AMINO TECHNOLOGIES - first-half
STHREE - first-half
Trading update:
THORNTONS
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Francesco Canepa)