US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
LONDON, July 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 to 6 points down, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Thursday, with investors seen avoiding strong bets ahead of major company results a day after the world's biggest chipmaker Intel cut its full-year revenue forecast.
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.