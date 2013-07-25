LONDON, July 25 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The FTSE 100 closed up 22.99 points or 0.4 percent to 6,620.43 points on Wednesday as a wave of upbeat corporate earnings pushed Britain's benchmark equity index back towards seven-week highs on Wednesday, with signs of resilience among British consumers as the economy recovers.

ECONOMIC DATA:

0800 - Germany IFO Survey for July

- Business climate index: Forecast 106.1 Prior 105.9

- Current conditions index: Forecast 109.7 Prior 109.4

- Ifo expectations: Forecast 102.5 Prior 102.5

0800 - Euro Zone Money Supply Growth for June

- Annual money supply growth: Forecast 3 pct Prior 2.9 pct

- Private loans: Forecast -1.1 pct Prior -1.1 pct

0800 - Italy Consumer Confidence for July

- Consumer confidence: Forecast 96 Prior 95.7

0830 - UK GDP for Second Quarter

- GDP qq: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior 0.3 pct

- GDP yy: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 0.3 pct

1230 - U.S. Durable Goods for June

- Durable goods orders: Forecast 1.3 pct Prior 3.7 pct

1230 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

- Jobless claims: Forecast 340,000 Prior 334,000

* UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy probably expanded faster in the second quarter than in the first, helped by growing confidence among consumers and by signs that companies are ready to borrow and spend more.

Official statistics due out at 0830 GMT on Thursday are expected to show that growth came to 0.6 percent in the April-to-June period compared with the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

* BANKS: Credit Suisse said on Thursday that net profit for the second quarter rose nearly 33 percent on the year, on a rise in both stock and bond trading from its investment bank.

* BARCLAYS : The UK lender fell on Wednesday on talk that it would have to raise funds at first half results on Tuesday, to meet the Prudential Regulation Authority's leverage ratio, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Barclays is close to reaching a deal with regulators to comply with a new leverage requirement by Dec. 2014 and a confirmation is expected along with its annual results next Tuesday, the Financial Times wrote, citing people familiar with the negotiations.

* MINERS: The threat of oversupply, cooling demand growth and stalled asset sales will cast a cloud over earnings for the world's largest miners, with all except BHP Billiton set to report big profit drops for the six months to June.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The British drugmaker has agreed to pay $229 million to settle lawsuits brought by eight U.S. states related to improper marketing of its Avandia diabetes drug.

* GKN : The automotive and aerospace group is rumoured to be lining up a $5 billion cash and shares bid, worth around $35 a share, for Spirit Aerosystems, the Witchita, Kansas-based aerostructures manufatcturer, which was spun out of Boeing, according to the Daily Mail marker report.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

UPDATES

A.G.BARR

BT GROUP - first-quarter

BRITVIC - third-quarter

CSR - second-quarter

CABLE & WIRELESS COMMUNICATIONS - first-quarter

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST - third-quarter

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR

FULLER SMITH & TURNER

GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES

HALMA

INVENSYS - first-quarter

KAZAKHMYS - second-quarter

LONMIN - third-quarter

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS - second-quarter

MITCHELLS & BUTLERS - third-quarter

MARSTON'S

POLYUS GOLD INTERNATIONAL

QINETIQ GROUP

SABMILLER

SHIRE

SHANKS GROUP

SSE

SYNERGY HEALTH

UNILEVER - second-quarter

VICTREX

WORKSPACE GROUP

RESULTS:

BODYCOTE - first-half

COLT GROUP - first-half

CAPITA - first-half

HIBU - final results

HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP - first-half

NICHOLS - first-half

REED ELSEVIER - first-half

ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS - first-half

TRAVIS PERKINS - first-half

SHAREHOLDER MEETING:

DE LA RUE LC

AGMs:

E-THERAPEUTICS

F&C CAPITAL AND INCOME INVESTMENT TRUS/HOLDERS

F&C GLOBAL SMALLER COMPANIES

FULLER SMITH & TURNER

HALMA

HORNBY

PERSONAL ASSETS TRUST

QINETIQ GROUP

RECORD

SABMILLER

SYNERGY HEALTH

TOROTRAK

VITESSE MEDIA

WORKSPACE GROUP

