Hong Kong stocks fall after U.S. attack on Syria; China ticks up
* Safe haven assets rise after Trump orders air attack on Syria
* Safe haven assets rise after Trump orders air attack on Syria
* JLR retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from our China joint venture) in the financial year ended 31 March 2017, up 16%
* Says passed resolution to issue non convertible unsecured basel III compliant bonds in form of debentures for 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nJYFxe) Further company coverage: