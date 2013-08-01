US STOCKS-Wall St shares flat after weak jobs, Fed comments
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 50.11 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,621.06 on Wednesday.
* The U.S. Federal Reserve vowed late on Wednesday to stick with its plan to purchase $85 billion of assets every month as it seeks to strengthen a "modest" U.S. recovery.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AGGREKO reports first-half results.
ASTRAZENECA posts second-quarter/half-year results.
BAE SYSTEMS posts first-half results.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP reports first-half results.
RSA INSURANCE GROUP reports first-half results.
SMITH & NEPHEW reports second-quarter/half-year results.
April 6 Wall Street's major indexes closed slightly higher on Thursday but finished well off session highs as investors were nervous about upcoming talks between China's President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.