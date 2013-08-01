LONDON Aug 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13-25 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up 50.11 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,621.06 on Wednesday.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve vowed late on Wednesday to stick with its plan to purchase $85 billion of assets every month as it seeks to strengthen a "modest" U.S. recovery.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

AGGREKO reports first-half results.

ASTRAZENECA posts second-quarter/half-year results.

BAE SYSTEMS posts first-half results.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP reports first-half results.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP reports first-half results.

SMITH & NEPHEW reports second-quarter/half-year results.

