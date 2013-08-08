BRIEF-Indian banks borrowed 43.25 bln rupees via MSF on March 28 - RBI
* Indian banks borrowed 43.25 billion rupees via marginal standing facility on March 28 - RBI Source text: http://bit.ly/2niLJz0
LONDON Aug 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 to 26 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, according to financial bookmakers after forecast-beating Chinese trade data reassured investors over growth in the world's second-biggest economy. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.4 percent weaker at 6,511.21 points, the lowest since July 11, led by a sharp drop in TUI Travel, the world's top tour operator.
* On the macroeconomic front, U.S. employment data is due out at 1230 GMT.
* London copper hit its highest in two weeks on Thursday after the dollar fell on comments by a U.S. Federal Reserve official suggesting the central bank could soon reduce the pace of its bond buying.
* BP : BP Plc must pay $130 million to a court-appointed administrator overseeing payments to thousands of people who claimed they were hurt by the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday, in a fresh legal setback for the oil company.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
AVIVA H1
HENDERSON H1
INVESTEC AGM
RIO TINTO H1
SCHRODERS H1
STANDARD LIFE H1
AMEC H1
BELLWAY TRADING UPDATE
COBHAM H1
ENTERPRISE INNS TRADING UPDATE
LADBROKES H1
PENNON TRADING UPDATE
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
* Says Navnit Jethabhai Patel, the chairman of the company has expressed his desire to discontinue as the chairman
* Closure order issued by Telangana State Pollution Control Board in respect of one of three units situated at Hyderabad, has been revoked Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: