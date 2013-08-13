US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher late; helped by energy
* Indexes down: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Aug 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 13 to 16 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 ended down 9.1 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,574.34 points in the previous session, with technical sellers dragging down the index after it failed to break 6,600, a level that has capped its value since last week.
METALS: London copper edged up on Tuesday, trading near two-month highs after upbeat Chinese economic reports shored up confidence over appetite for metals in the world's No.2 economy.
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)
0830 UK Inflation for July
CPI mm: Forecast 0.0 pct Prior -0.2 pct
CPI yy: Forecast 2.8 pct Prior 2.9 pct
RPI mm: Forecast 0.0 pct Prior -0.1 pct
RPI yy: Forecast 3.1 pct Prior 3.3 pct
RPI-X mm: Forecast -0.1 pct Prior -.01 pct
RPI-X yy: Forecast 3.1 pct Prior 3.3 pct
0830 UK Producer Prices for July
PPI input mm: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 0.2 pct
PPI yy: Forecast 5.5 pct Prior 4.2 pct
PPI output mm: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.1 pct
PPI yy: Forecast 2.1 pct Prior 2.0 pct
PPI core output mm: Forecast 0.1 pct Prior 0.0 pct
PPI core output yy: Forecast 1.2 pct Prior 1.0 pct
0900 Euro Zone Industrial Production for June
Industrial production mm: Forecast 0.8 pct Prior -0.3 pct
Industrial production yy: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior -1.3 pct
0900 Germany ZEW Data for August
Economic sentiment: Forecast 40.0 Prior 36.3
Current conditions: Forecast 12.0 Prior 10.6
1230 U.S. Import/Export Prices for July
Import prices: Forecast 0.6 pct Prior -0.2 pct
Export prices: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior -0.1 pct
1230 U.S. Retail Sales for July
Retail sales: Forecast 0.3 pct Prior 0.4 pct
Retail sales excluding automobiles: Forecast 0.4 pct Prior 0.0 pct
1400 U.S. Business Inventories for June
Business inventories: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.1 pct
1645 Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Lockhart Speaks
N/A Bank of Japan Releases Minutes of July 10-11 Meeting
COMPANY NEWS:
* G4S : Takeover talk sparked by activist European hedge fund Cevian Capital disclosing a 5.1 percent stake in the security firm helped lift the company's shares on Monday, according to various newspaper market reports.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Tivicay, GlaxoSmithKline'S drug targeted at HIV-1, the most common strain of the virus that causes AIDS.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA : The U.S. commodities market regulator has subpoenaed at least two metals warehousing firms, including Glencore, seeking documents and communications from the last three years as an inquiry into complaints about inflated metals prices gathers steam.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
First-half results:
ENQUEST
MEARS GROUP
MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL
RESOLUTION
SYNTHOMER
TRIBAL GROUP
AGM:
CASTINGS
1SPATIAL
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
