US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Energy shares buoy Wall St as crude rises
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
LONDON Aug 9 Britain's FTSE 100 is set to open higher on Friday, with futures on the blue-chip index up 0.6 percent by 0610 GMT and with financial bookmakers calling for the market to open up 7 to 14 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* House prices in England and Wales reached an all-time peak in July, driven by strong demand in London, though purchases by first-time buyers remain well below historic levels, a report showed on Friday.
* China's consumer inflation steadied in July, while real estate investment and car sales rose.
* Wall Street and Asian equity markets rebounded overnight, while oil prices climbed.
* More than half the economists polled by Reuters now think the Bank of England has drawn a line under its asset purchase stimulus programme. Asked when the Bank will next change interest rates, 38 said it will raise them in either 2015 or 2016, with a handful of forecasts either side, almost all predicting a 25 basis point hike from their present record low 0.5 percent.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.3 percent or 18.47 points at 6,529.68 points on Thursday, recovering after a 1.4 percent fall the previous session.
* TESCO : Tesco Plc will slash its China exposure by taking just 20 percent of a venture with a state-run company, a deal that underlines the travails foreign retailers have had in the Chinese market and allows it to concentrate on turning around its domestic business.
* RBS : The state-backed bank is unlikely to decide how it plans to sell more than 300 UK branches until the end of next month after extending a deadline for prospective bidders, industry sources said.
* WILLIAM HILL : The British betting giant has agreed to buy Australian online betting firm Tom Waterhouse NT for up to A$110 million ($100 million) including debt, looking to become Australia's biggest online bookmaker.
* FIRSTGROUP : The bus and train operator is subject to bid speculation, with UK media reporting talk of a possible cash bid worth between 160 pence and 170 pence per share from a private equity investor after a recent rights issue shored up the company's balance sheet.
* BALFOUR BEATTY : French utility GDF Suez is buying the British construction firm's UK facilities management division, WorkPlace, for around 190 million pounds ($295.55 million) in cash.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134($1 = 0.6429 British pounds)
NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday: