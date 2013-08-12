LONDON Aug 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 to 21 points higher, or up by 0.3 percent, with European equity markets set to track gains in Asia, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.8 percent, or 53.71 points, at 6,583.39 points on Friday, with the market recording its fifth straight week of gains.

* London copper slipped on Monday after posting its biggest weekly gain in 11 months last week, but signs of stabilising growth in top consumer China continued to support prices.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Britain's largely state-owned Royal Bank of Scotland is unlikely to be reprivatised before 2018, Business Secretary Vince Cable said in an interview published on The Telegraph newspaper website on Saturday.

* UK ECONOMY: British employers plan to hire new staff at the fastest rate since early 2008, adding to signs that the economy is continuing to strengthen, a quarterly business survey showed on Monday.

* CRH : India's Shriram EPC Ltd said it agreed to sell its stake in Sree Jayajothi Cements Ltd to My Home Industries Ltd, owned by Ireland's building materials provider CRH.

* TESCO /NEXT : Britain's opposition Labour party is to accuse supermarket giant Tesco and clothing retailer Next of turning away British workers where possible to exploit cheaper migrant labour.

* ROYAL MAIL: Plans to use Britain's post offices to promote a sell-off of the Royal Mail delivery service drew an angry backlash from branch managers on Monday, creating a new headache for ministers keen to start the privatisation.

* UK TAXES: Deloitte UK has called for more consistency from Britain on taxes, the Telegraph said on Monday, quoting the head of the accounting firm.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

PRUDENTIAL PLC H1

MITIE TRADING

SVG H1

