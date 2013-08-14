LONDON Aug 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 1-2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the
factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* A hefty 20.39 points will be taken off the index on Wednesday by stocks
trading without the attraction of their latest dividend - namely Anglo American
, AstraZeneca, Diageo, Fresnillo, GKN,
Meggitt, Pearson, Royal Dutch Shell , Rexam
, Rio Tinto, SABMiller, Schroders and Standard
Chartered.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 37.60 points, or 0.6 percent, at 6,611.94
points on Tuesday.
* UK monthly labour market data, set for release at 0830 GMT, will assume
greater significance in light of the move by Mark Carney, governor of the Bank
of England, to tie interest rate policy to the unemployment figures. The
unemployment rate for June is set to remain unchanged at 7.8 percent, well above
Carney's 7 percent target.
At the same time, the minutes from the latest Monetary Policy Committee
meeting will be released.
* DAILY MAIL - The Rothermere trust that controls the publisher of
the Daily Mail newspaper will make an offer this week for the 11 percent of its
voting shares it does not already own, Sky News reported.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting By Tricia Wright; Editing by Toni Vorobyova)