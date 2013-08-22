US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P, Dow open slightly lower; Nasdaq flat
March 29 The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened slightly lower on Wednesday, weighed down by industrial stocks, while the Nasdaq was little changed.
LONDON Aug 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20-21 points, or 0.3 percent, on Thursday, set for its fourth straight session of losses, after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's July policy meeting failed to stem worries about a cut in stimulus from next month. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue-chip index closed down 62.62 points, or 1 percent, at 6,390.84 points on Wednesday.
* The Fed minutes, released late on Wednesday, gave little indication as to the timing for a reduction in stimulus and while they did not mention September specifically, they did little to discourage predictions that the central bank's asset purchase programme may be cut next month.
* Any losses triggered by stimulus uncertainty were however seen limited by possible strength from mining stocks after data showing activity in top metals consumer China's manufacturing sector hit a four-month high in August.
* KAZAKHMYS : The miner posted a more than 35 percent drop in first-half core profit as higher copper output failed to offset the impact of falling prices and rising costs.
* IMI : The engineer anticipates better trading conditions for the remainder of the year.
* No major domestic economic data was set for release on Thursday.
* Says adani welspun exploration been awarded contract area b-9 cluster by india government Source text: http://bit.ly/2nv4PTs Further company coverage:
* Says co to buy certain assets and production activities related to boiler manufacturing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nv51lC) Further company coverage: