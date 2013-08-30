LONDON Aug 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
* The UK blue chip index closed up 52.99 points on Thursday at 6,483.05 with
Vodafone contributing the majority of those gains after saying it was in
talks with Verizon to sell its 45 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture
Verizon Wireless, for what a Bloomberg report said would be about $130 billion.
* BWIN.PARTY : The Online gambling company warned that full-year
revenue would fall by up to 17 percent as it shrinks its business and focuses on
nationally regulated markets.
* Russia's No. 1 gold miner Polyus Gold, part-owned by billionaire
Suleiman Kerimov, said on Friday it recorded a loss from continuing operations
of $173 million in the first half of 2013 due to a non-cash impairment charge.
* PERFORM GROUP : The digital rights business said it was on track to
deliver strong FY earnings growth.
* SEFTON RESOURCES : The firm announces its CEO is to step down.
* COMPUTACENTER : The technology firm announces a first-half loss
before tax of 4.3 million pounds.
* OPHIR ENERGY : There were growing whispers that Chevron,
the California-based multi-national energy corporation, is sniffing around the
UK-listed oil and gas explorer, looking to take a significant stake or make a
full-scale cash offer for the company whose African assets are said to be worth
1,000 pence per share, according to the Daily Mail Market report.
* MWANA AFRICA : The miner announces cost cutting measures.
* RESTAURANT GROUP : The restaurant owner reports first half profit
up 15 percent at 30 million pounds year-on-year.
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT)
0830 Bank of England Consumer Credit for July
Consumer credit: Forecast 0.6 bln stg Prior 0.5 bln stg
0830 Bank of England Mortgage Data for July
Mortgage lending: Forecast 1.1 billion pounds Prior 1 billion pounds
Mortgage approvals: Forecast 59,000 Prior 57,667
0900 Euro Zone Inflation Flash for August
Inflation flash: Forecast 1.4 pct Prior 1.6 pct
0900 Euro Zone Business Climate for August
Business climate: Forecast -0.35 Prior -0.53
0900 Euro Zone Economic Sentiment for August
Economic sentiment: Forecast 93.5 Prior 92.5
0900 Euro Zone Industrial Sentiment for August
Industrial sentiment: Forecast -9.6 Prior -10.6
0900 Euro Zone Consumer Sentiment for August
Consumer sentiment: Forecast -16.5
0900 Euro Zone Unemployment Rate for July
Unemployment rate: Forecast 12.1 pct Prior 12.1 pct
1200 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard speaks
1230 U.S. Personal Income/Spending for July
Personal income: Forecast 0.2 pct Prior 0.3 pct
Personal spending: Forecast 0.3 pct Prior 0.5 pct
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI for August
Manufacturing PMI: Forecast 53.0 Prior 52.3
1355 Thomson Reuters/Univ of Mich August Final Consumer Sentiment
Final consumer sentiment index: Forecast 80.5 Prior 80.0
