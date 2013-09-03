LONDON, Sept 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
* The UK blue chip index closed 93.26 points higher, or up 1.5 percent, at
6,506.19 points. It posted its highest close since August 14 after a delay in
potential U.S. military action against Syria alongside robust economic data from
China and the UK helped drive a broad-based equity market rally.
* VODAFONE - Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay
$130 billion to buy Vodafone Group out of its U.S. wireless business,
signing history's third largest corporate deal announcement to bring an end to
an often tense 14-year marriage.
* China's services sector grew steadily in August as domestic demand picked
up, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures
have started to steer the world's second-largest economy out of its longest
slowdown.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
RESULTS
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC PRELIM
GOALS SOCCER CENTRES PLC H1
HYDRO INTERNATIONAL PLC H1
JOHNSON SERVICE GROUP PLC H1
MCBRIDE PLC PRELIM
TOTAL PRODUCE PLC H1
TRADING UPDATES
DS SMITH PLC Q1 TRADE
