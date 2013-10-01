LONDON Oct 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1
to 10 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures on
the index were flat at 0616 GMT. For more on the factors affecting
European stocks, please click on
* The U.S. government began a partial shutdown on Tuesday for the first time
in 17 years, potentially putting up to 1 million workers on unpaid leave,
closing national parks and stalling medical research projects.
* The news sent Wall Street lower overnight. However, Asian shares rose
after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would hike the country's sales
tax as planned.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 50.44 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,462.22 points on Monday, continuing its retreat after breaking below a key
technical support at the 50-day moving average on Friday.
* The number of advertised jobs in Britain rose to its highest level in four
years in September, according to a survey released by a jobs website on Tuesday,
another sign that the economic recovery is gaining momentum.
* WOLSELEY - The plumbing supplies group said on Tuesday it would
return 300 million pounds ($486 million) to shareholders after it posted a 10.7
percent rise in full-year trading profit. It also said revenue growth rates in
the new financial year have been similar to the fourth quarter of the previous
year.
* UNILEVER - The consumer goods company warned after market close
on Monday that a slowdown in its emerging markets accelerated in the third
quarter and it now expects underlying sales growth of just 3 to 3.5 percent in
the period.
* EXPERIAN - The company buys 41st Parameter Inc for $324 million.
* BP - In the frantic days after the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill,
BP lied about how much oil was leaking from its Macondo well and took too long
to cap it, plaintiffs' lawyers said on Monday at the opening of the second phase
of the company's trial.
* TESCO - Britain's Tesco put its U.S. grocery store chain into
bankruptcy on Monday as part of a plan to sell most of the 167 stores to a
private equity firm led by billionaire Ron Burkle.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Toni Vorobyova)