LONDON Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is expected to open 9 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent,
lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more
on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,460.01 points in
the previous session.
* Tesco, will inject retail assets and HK$4.325
billion ($558 million) in cash into a hypermarket joint venture
with China Resources Enterprise Ltd 0291.HK, the state-backed
Chinese firm said on Wednesday.
*Britain's biggest grocer is also expected to report at best
flat quarterly UK sales on Wednesday, while on the same day
rival Sainsbury will likely report accelerating sales
growth as online and convenience stores continue strong.
ECONOMIC EVENTS (All times GMT):
0830 British Markit/CIPS Construction PMI for September
Construction PMI: Forecast 59.2 Prior 59.1
0900 Euro Zone Producer Price Index for August
Producer price index mm: Forecast 0.1 pct Prior 0.3 pct
Producer price index yy: F'cast -0.6 pct Prior 0.2 pct
1100 Bank of England's Fisher Speaks
1230 European Central Bank Interest Rate Decision for
October/ Press Conference
Refinancing rate: Forecast 0.50 pct Prior 0.50 pct
Deposit rate: Forecast 0.00 pct Prior 0.00 pct
1215 ADP Releases Employment Report for September
Employment: Forecast 180,000 Prior 176,000
1600 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Rosengren
Speaks
1920 Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Bullard
Gives Opening Remarks
1930 Federal Reserve Chairman Bernanke Gives Welcome Remarks
COMPANY NEWS:
Andor Technology Trading
Dunelm Group Trading
Domino's Pizza Group Q3 Trade
Electrocomponents Trading
IMI Analyst
Lidco Group Analyst
J Sainsbury Confcall, Q2 Trade
Tesco H1
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash)