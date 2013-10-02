LONDON Oct 2 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 9 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,460.01 points in the previous session. Futures for the index were down 0.2 percent at 0630 GMT on Wednesday.

* TESCO - Britain's biggest grocer posted flat quarterly sales in its home market as 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) of investment failed to translate into rising sales in its key home market.

J SAINSBURY - Britain's third-biggest grocer met forecasts with a pick-up in quarterly sales driven by growth at local convenience stores and online, outperforming rivals including market leader Tesco.

* Tesco will inject retail assets and HK$4.325 billion ($558 million) in cash into a hypermarket joint venture with China Resources Enterprise Ltd, the state-backed Chinese firm said on Wednesday.

* BP - The oil major unnecessarily delayed the capping of its Macondo well and worsened the extent of the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill through dithering and indecision, according to allegations by plaintiffs' lawyers on Tuesday that the British company denied.

* ASTRAZENECA - A U.S. court has lifted a temporary block stopping South Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical from launching a close relative of AstraZeneca's Nexium stomach-acid drug in the United States.

* On the economic front, focus at 0830 GMT will be on British Markit/CIPS Construction PMI for September, which is forecast to edge higher to 59.2 from 59.1.

* Across the Atlantic, investors will keep a close eye on ADP's September employment numbers, which are expected to have risen to 180,000 from 176,000 in the previous month. Employment numbers are due at 1215 GMT.

* London copper slipped to trade near a one-week low as worries about the wider impact of the first partial U.S. government shutdown in 17 years cut appetite for riskier assets.

* Brent crude extended losses below $108 on concerns the U.S. government shutdown would reduce demand for commodities, while expectations that U.S. oil inventories rose last week also put pressure on prices.

* ELECTROCOMPONENTS - The British electronic parts supplier reported a 1 percent growth in first-half underlying sales, helped by growth in businesses outside the UK, particularly in North America and continental Europe.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Francesco Canepa)