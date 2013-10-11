LONDON Oct 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 41-43 points, or 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, bolstered by the prospect of U.S. politicians reaching a deal on the country's debt ceiling. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end the deadlock after meeting at the White House on Thursday. Talks continued into the night and one senior Republican said an agreement could come on Friday, though hurdles remain.

* Optimism over a breakthrough on the U.S. fiscal impasse helped lift the UK blue-chip index up 92.58 points, or 1.5 percent, at 6,430.49 points on Thursday, seeing its biggest one-day percentage gain since July. The index had fallen to its lowest level since July 4 on Wednesday.

* Britain sold a majority stake in Royal Mail at 330 pence a share on Thursday following massive investor interest that values the postal service company, known worldwide for its iconic red postboxes, at 3.3 billion pounds ($5.3 billion).

