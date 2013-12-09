LONDON Dec 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 27 to 28 points, or 0.4 percent higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 53.66 points, or 0.8 percent, at 6,551.99 points, after U.S. jobs data was seen as strong but not too strong to threaten immediately the Federal Reserve's monetary stimulus programme.

* China's exports beat forecasts in November, adding to recent evidence of a stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy as its leaders embark on an ambitious restructuring plan.

* HSBC - The bank is considering the flotation of up to 30 percent of its British retail and commercial banking arm, the Financial Times reported, a move that would help it cope with planned new rules that demand that British banks ringfence their retail arms.

* LLOYDS - The bank is preparing to kick-start the sell-off of De Vere Group in a move that could push total write-offs on the taxpayer-supported bank's backing of the hotel and leisure operator to almost 900 million pounds, the Times reported.

* TELECOMS - A radical EU reform of the mobile sector designed to bring down roaming charges by 2016 will be delayed by as much as three years, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* JOHN LEWIS - Britain's biggest department store group posted a 1.8 percent year-on-year rise in sales to 144.5 million pounds ($236.3 million) in the week to Dec. 7, helped by another record week for its online business. Last Christmas it reported record sales, while rivals, such as Marks & Spencer endured poor trading in a tough market.

* The number of UK companies that ask shareholders for more money is set to rise by almost a third in 2014 as a brighter economic outlook encourages more firms to expand their operations, a study showed.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

ANITE PLC H1

ALTERNATIVE NETWORKS PLC PRELIM

APC TECHNOLOGY GROUP PLC PRELIM

JELF GROUP PLC PRELIM

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134 For more information on Top News visit