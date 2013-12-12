LONDON Dec 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 30-31 points, or 0.5 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,507.72 points on Wednesday.
* Uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy looks set to keep
investors on edge.
Former head of the Bank of Israel Stanley Fischer has been asked to be the
Federal Reserve's next vice chair, a source familiar with the issue said on
Wednesday, and is seen as less dovish than Janet Yellen who is set to take over
as chief of the U.S. central bank.
* No major domestic economic data will be released on Thursday. U.S. data
releases include November retail sales at 1330 GMT alongside the latest weekly
jobless claims and November import and export prices.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL reports first-half results
JOHN WOOD GROUP issues a trading update
