LONDON Dec 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 30-31 points, or 0.5 percent lower, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 15.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,507.72 points on Wednesday.

* Uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy looks set to keep investors on edge.

Former head of the Bank of Israel Stanley Fischer has been asked to be the Federal Reserve's next vice chair, a source familiar with the issue said on Wednesday, and is seen as less dovish than Janet Yellen who is set to take over as chief of the U.S. central bank.

* No major domestic economic data will be released on Thursday. U.S. data releases include November retail sales at 1330 GMT alongside the latest weekly jobless claims and November import and export prices.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL reports first-half results

JOHN WOOD GROUP issues a trading update

