LONDON Dec 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Thursday, with futures down 0.5 percent by 0736 GMT before the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index inched lower on Wednesday, closing down 15.59 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,507.72 points, after a provisional budget deal in Washington raised concerns of a reduction in U.S. stimulus as early as next week.

* Uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. monetary policy looks likely to keep investors on edge. Former head of the Bank of Israel Stanley Fischer has been asked to be the Federal Reserve's next vice chair, a source familiar with the issue said on Wednesday, and is seen as less dovish than Janet Yellen who is set to take over as chief of the U.S. central bank.

* No major domestic economic data will be released on Thursday. U.S. data releases include November retail sales at 1330 GMT alongside the latest weekly jobless claims and November import and export prices.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS will pay $100 million to resolve U.S. probes into the bank's dealings with Sudan, Iran, and other sanctioned countries, U.S. authorities said.

* SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL : Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer posted a strong rise in first-half profit and said it remained on the hunt for further expansion opportunities in Europe.

* ASTRAZENECA : The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has partially backed an AstraZeneca drug for a rare fat disorder.

