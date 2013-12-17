LONDON Dec 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3 to 5 points, or as much as 0.1 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 82.24 points, or 1.3 percent, at 6,522.20 points on Monday.

* British inflation data is set for release at 0930 GMT, with November consumer price inflation seen remaining at an annual rate of 2.2 percent, after an unexpectedly big fall in October.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS has cut itself free from an 8 billion-pound ($13 billion) capital tie to the British government, it said, following recent moves to strengthen its capital base.

* RSA : The troubled insurer may have to sell its best assets, leaving it concentrated in slow-growing markets such as its British home patch, to raise up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) and safeguard its credit ratings.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GlaxoSmithKline will stop paying doctors to promote its products, Chief Executive Andrew Witty said in an interview with the New York Times, in a move that could be a first for a major drug company.

