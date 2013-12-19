LONDON Dec 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 55 to 64 points, or as much 1.0 percent higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. Futures on the index are up 0.9 percent at 6,550 points by 0715 GMT.

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday modestly trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion, and sought to temper the long-awaited move by suggesting its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised.

* U.S. stocks staged an explosive rally after the announcement, driving the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time closing highs. While the Fed's move came earlier than many in the market had expected, it confirmed that the U.S. economy was on firmer footing, analysts said. In Tokyo, Nikkei rose to its highest close in six years.

* The European Union edged closer to agreeing a scheme to close failing banks but will leave big gaps in a wider reform that was supposed to unite the euro zone behind its troubled lenders.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 5.89 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,492.08 points, its gains stunted by tough technical resistance around the 200-day moving average.

* Thursday's calendar highlights include British retail sales for November at 0930 GMT and U.S. existing home sales at 1500 GMT.

* RBS - Royal Bank of Scotland Group's markets division has banned the use of multi-dealer online chat rooms, joining rival banks that have taken similar action in response to regulatory scrutiny, Bloomberg reported late on Wednesday.

Separately, RBS named Rory Cullinan, who led the drive to cut back the bank's risky loans, to run its new "bad bank" and manage the stock market flotations for its U.S. bank Citizens and its William & Glyns network of branches.

* ASTRAZENECA - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is close to selling its stake in a diabetes partnership with AstraZeneca Plc to the British drugmaker in a deal valued at more than $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

* SERCO, G4S - G4S and Serco will be informed on Thursday about the outcome of a cross-government probe of their work, Sky News reported, adding that a settlement being thrashed out will include the repayment of well over 50 million pounds ($81.96 million) of fees and the financial impact is understood to be larger for Serco than the market had been expecting.

* KELLER GROUP - The British engineering company says there have been no significant change in market and trading conditions since Nov. 19 and it expects full year results will be in line with current market expectations.

