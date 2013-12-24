LONDON Dec 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, snapping a four-day rally ahead of the Christmas break.

* London's stock market will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday, and remain shut for the following two days for the Christmas holiday.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 72.03 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,678.61 points, on Monday.

* BANKS: U.S. and European regulators fined banks record amounts this year, imposing penalties and settlements of more than $43 billion as authorities work more closely across borders to clean up the financial sector.

