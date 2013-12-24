LONDON Dec 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 8 points, or 0.1 percent lower, on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers, snapping a four-day rally ahead of the Christmas break.
* London's stock market will close at 1230 GMT on Tuesday, and remain shut
for the following two days for the Christmas holiday.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 72.03 points, or 1.1 percent, at 6,678.61
points, on Monday.
* BANKS: U.S. and European regulators fined banks record amounts this year,
imposing penalties and settlements of more than $43 billion as authorities work
more closely across borders to clean up the financial sector.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit