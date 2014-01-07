LONDON Jan 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 5-9 points, or 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed flat at 6,730.73 points on Monday after a
choppy trading session, while mining stocks fell following fresh signs of an
economic slowdown in China, the world's top metals consumer.
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : A Japanese investment banking unit of
Royal Bank of Scotland Group was ordered on Monday to pay a $50 million criminal
fine after pleading guilty to wire fraud over its role in manipulating the
benchmark interest rate Libor.
* SHELL : Royal Dutch Shell, Austria's OMV and Japan's
Mitsui will drill an exploration well off New Zealand's southeast
coast, becoming the latest group to search for natural gas in the country's
largely untapped deepwater basins.
* British businesses reported strong growth and rising confidence in the
fourth quarter of 2013, suggesting the country's economic recovery will pick up
speed, a survey showed on Tuesday.
* British new car sales grew by more than 10 percent last year to hit a
five-year high, bucking a gloomy trend in most of the rest of Europe, industry
figures are expected to show later on Tuesday.
* London copper edged up from near two-week lows on Tuesday.
* Brent oil futures climbed above $107 a barrel on Tuesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
EASYJET TRAFFIC FIGURES
INTL AIRLINES GROUP TRAFFIC FIGURES
TOPPS TILES Q1 TRADING UPDATE
