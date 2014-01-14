LONDON Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36 to 40 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Futures for the FTSE 100 index are down 0.7 percent.

* A rally in banking shares helped the FTSE 100 to rise to a two-month closing high on Monday, with the index finishing 17.21 points, or 0.3 percent, stronger at 6,757.15 points.

* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca said it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.

* CAPITA - The company signed a contract with Transport for London to run congestion charging and low emission zone schemes. The agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately 145 million pounds ($237.55 million) to Capita.

* British CPI data for December, due at 0930 GMT, is forecast to rise 0.5 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent from a year earlier.

* MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL - The company's fourth quarter gross profit fell 1.2 percent to 125 million pounds.

* London copper edged higher, as caution over growth prospects for the world's top two economies dampened sentiment, but a shortfall of metal in the physical markets underpinned prices.

* Brent crude held above $106 a barrel on Tuesday after slipping in the previous session as Libyan supply picked up and as the restart of Iranian oil shipments appeared to get closer.

