US STOCKS-Wall St flirts with record highs; tax plan in focus
* Indexes up: Dow 0.26 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.09 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON Jan 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 36 to 40 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* Futures for the FTSE 100 index are down 0.7 percent.
* A rally in banking shares helped the FTSE 100 to rise to a two-month closing high on Monday, with the index finishing 17.21 points, or 0.3 percent, stronger at 6,757.15 points.
* ASTRAZENECA - AstraZeneca said it expected to return to growth after a wave of drug patent expiries earlier than analysts currently forecast, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level.
* CAPITA - The company signed a contract with Transport for London to run congestion charging and low emission zone schemes. The agreement is expected to generate revenue of approximately 145 million pounds ($237.55 million) to Capita.
* British CPI data for December, due at 0930 GMT, is forecast to rise 0.5 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent from a year earlier.
* MICHAEL PAGE INTERNATIONAL - The company's fourth quarter gross profit fell 1.2 percent to 125 million pounds.
* London copper edged higher, as caution over growth prospects for the world's top two economies dampened sentiment, but a shortfall of metal in the physical markets underpinned prices.
* Brent crude held above $106 a barrel on Tuesday after slipping in the previous session as Libyan supply picked up and as the restart of Iranian oil shipments appeared to get closer.
