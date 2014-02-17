LONDON Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 1 point lower on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 4.20 points, up 0.1 percent, at 6,663.62 points on Friday.

The UK benchmark, up nearly 4 percent from its February lows, has now recouped more than half of what it lost during the recent emerging markets sell-off.

* ROYAL MAIL : Royal Mail and the Communication Workers Union have started talks on a company charter to enshrine their post-privatisation agreement over working conditions for more than 100,000 workers so that the terms can only be overturned by a vote of the company's shareholders, the Guardian reported.

* ESSAR ENERGY : The company said its largest shareholder, Essar Global Fund Ltd, has made a possible offer of 70 pence per share for the 22 percent stake it does not own in the London-listed oil and gas producer.

* ROLLS ROYCE : The company faces a showdown with investors over how it accounts for lucrative contracts to service aircraft engines, the Times said. company will now hold a briefing on the issue at July's Farnborough airshow.

* RSA : British insurer RSA is looking for prospective buyers for the sale of one of its Canadian businesses, which could help the company raise as much as 200 million pounds ($334.6 million), Sky News reported on Sunday.

* BARCLAYS : Sky News has learnt that Barclays has engaged headhunters to begin a search process to replace Sir David Walker as chairman in the coming months and has already commenced board discussions about the plan.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

HAMMERSON reports full-year results

