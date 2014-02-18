LONDON Feb 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 6 to 11 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, on Tuesday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 72.38 points, or 1.1 percent, at
6,736.00 on Monday.
* BHP BILLITON : Global miner BHP Billiton topped market
forecasts with a 31 percent rise in first-half profit on Tuesday and hinted it
may launch a share buyback in August, despite a cautious outlook on Chinese
growth.
* UK HOUSING MARKET: Britain's housing market is not overheating but
interest rates will not remain at record lows indefinitely, Bank of England
policymaker David Miles said in an interview on Monday.
* VODAFONE : Vodafone has lodged a complaint against Spanish rival
Telefonica, alleging it is abusing its position in Spain to reduce
competition for telecoms, Internet and television services.
* LLOYDS : U.S.-based Anchorage Capital Group has acquired about 80
million pounds ($134 million) of debt from Lloyds Banking Group for a
controlling stake in New Century Care (NCC), one of Britain's biggest care home
groups, Sky News reported on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
DRAGON OIL FULL YEAR
ESSAR ENERGY TRADING UPDATE
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS FULL YEAR
JOHN WOOD GROUP FULL YEAR
PENDRAGON FULL YEAR
