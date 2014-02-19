US STOCKS-Wall St rises as earnings take focus from geopolitics
* Dow up 0.83 pct, S&P 500 up 0.80 pct, Nasdaq up 0.81 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
LONDON Feb 19 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12 to 14 points lower, or down by 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
* Futures for the blue-chip index were almost unchanged by 0725 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 60.43 points, or 0.9 percent higher, at 6,796.43 in the previous session, gaining in nine of the last 10 sessions.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank is seeking buyers for its Hong Kong consumer finance business, in a deal worth $500 million to $700 million, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL - The oil major has sold its downstream Australian assets to Dutch-owned oil trader Vitol and the Abu Dhabi Investment Council for about A$2.4 billion ($2.2 billion), The Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.
* SPORTS DIRECT - Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer posted a 14.6 percent rise in profit in its Christmas quarter and said it was confident of hitting its full-year target.
* ROYAL MAIL - Britain's second-biggest postal company TNT Post is to double its London workforce to 2,000 this year as it steps up its challenge to the dominance of Royal Mail.
* VODAFONE GROUP - Vodafone said on Wednesday shareholders would receive 0.026 shares in Verizon Communications for each Vodafone share they own as part of their payout for the $130 billion sale of the group's stake in Verizon Wireless.
* BARCLAYS - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday released the final version of tight new capital rules for foreign banks, giving them a year longer to meet the standard and applying it to fewer banks than in a first draft.
* Brent crude held above $110 a barrel, underpinned by geopolitical concerns in Africa and Venezuela, while U.S. oil traded near a four-month high amid strong winter demand.
* London copper edged down, snapping three sessions of gains, as worries about tighter monetary policy in China and weaker growth in the United States kept a lid on prices.
