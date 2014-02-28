LONDON Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,810.27 points on Thursday, following a late rally after positive U.S. data and assurances from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jant Yellen.

* UTILITIES - Ofgem will on Friday intensify the pressure on the big six energy companies by demanding that they hand back hundreds of millions of pounds in surplus customer funds, Sky News reported.

* TELECOMS - Spanish-owned network O2 beat Vodafone to 1 million 4G customers, The Times reported, maintaining its position as Britain's second-largest mobile operator after adding 222,000 customers in the fourth quarter.

* UK CORPORATE DIARY:

BERENDSEN PLC PRELIM

CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC PRELIM

INTU PROPERTIES PLC PRELIM

INTERSERVE PLC FINAL

LAIRD PLC PRELIM

MONDI LTD FINAL

OLD MUTUAL PLC PRELIM

PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPATION H1

PEARSON PLC PRELIM

RIGHTMOVE PLC PRELIM

RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC PRELIM

SYNTHOMER PLC PRELIM

UBM PLC PRELIM

WILLIAM HILL PLC PRELIM

