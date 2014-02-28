LONDON Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up 7 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,810.27
points on Thursday, following a late rally after positive U.S. data and
assurances from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jant Yellen.
* UTILITIES - Ofgem will on Friday intensify the pressure on the big six
energy companies by demanding that they hand back hundreds of millions of pounds
in surplus customer funds, Sky News reported.
* TELECOMS - Spanish-owned network O2 beat Vodafone to 1 million 4G
customers, The Times reported, maintaining its position as Britain's
second-largest mobile operator after adding 222,000 customers in the fourth
quarter.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
BERENDSEN PLC PRELIM
CANDOVER INVESTMENTS PLC PRELIM
INTU PROPERTIES PLC PRELIM
INTERSERVE PLC FINAL
LAIRD PLC PRELIM
MONDI LTD FINAL
OLD MUTUAL PLC PRELIM
PANTHEON INTERNATIONAL PARTICIPATION H1
PEARSON PLC PRELIM
RIGHTMOVE PLC PRELIM
RENTOKIL INITIAL PLC PRELIM
SYNTHOMER PLC PRELIM
UBM PLC PRELIM
WILLIAM HILL PLC PRELIM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit