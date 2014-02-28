LONDON Feb 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 to 15 points, or 0.2 percent, higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, although futures are flat ahead of the cash market open.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 11.12 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,810.27 points on Thursday, following a late rally after positive U.S. data and assurances from U.S. Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen.

* PEARSON - British publisher Pearson said it expected 2014 earnings to fall, after publishing full-year results within the range of already downgraded forecasts due to the hit from the deteriorating U.S. education market.

* IAG - International Airlines Group reported consensus-beating annual profits on a strong performance from British Airways and its low-cost Spain-based carrier Vueling on Friday, and said it was on track to meet its 2015 targets.

* WILLIAM HILL - The betting firm said it plans to save 15-20 million pounds ($33.34 million) in costs in 2015 to offset a planned tax on online operations, as it lifts its dividend up to 11.6 pence per share.

* MONDI - South African paper maker Mondi posted higher 2013 full-year earnings on Friday, helped by benefits from acquisitions in its packaging business.

* RIGHTMOVE - The online residential property website owner says that internet traffic rose 27 percent, with underlying profit boosted by 19 percent.

* RENTOKIL - UK services firm Rentokil said on Friday it had agreed to sell its Initial Facilities business for 250 million pounds ($416.78 million) to Interserve Plc.

* UTILITIES - Ofgem will on Friday intensify the pressure on the big six energy companies by demanding that they hand back hundreds of millions of pounds in surplus customer funds, Sky News reported.

* TELECOMS - Spanish-owned network O2 beat Vodafone to 1 million 4G customers, The Times reported, maintaining its position as Britain's second-largest mobile operator after adding 222,000 customers in the fourth quarter.

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

