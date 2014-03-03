LONDON, March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open sharply lower on Monday on growing tensions in Ukraine, with financial spreadbetters predicting the blue-chip index to open 63 to 69 points lower, or down as much as 1 percent.

* Futures

* Ukraine mobilised for war on Sunday after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour, sending Asian stocks tumbling and oil prices jumping.

* Ukrainian border guards on Monday reported a build-up of armoured vehicles on the Russian side of a narrow sea channel dividing Russia and the Ukrainian region of Crimea.

* BP - BP shares are likely to fall 3 percent, according to traders, as the company has a stake in Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft, which is seen down 8 percent.

* Mining stocks will be in focus after London copper slipped to three-month lows as traders, already spooked by growing copper stockpiles in China, focused on data showing a modest cooling in the world's top consumer of metals.

* China's factory activity shrank again in February as output and new orders fell, a private survey found on Monday, reinforcing concerns of a slowdown in the world's second largest economy.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND - Part-nationalised Royal Bank of Scotland is working on a plan to salvage its troubled Irish business, Ulster Bank, by merging it with a number of rivals, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

* TESCO - Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway's stake in Tesco fell about 27 percent to 301 million shares by end-2013, excluding shares held by subsidiary pension funds, from the previous year.

* ASTRAZENECA - US FDA approved its Bydureon pen for once-weekly treatment of adults with type-2 diabetes.

* INTERTEK GROUP - The company reported a revenue growth of 6.3 percent to 2.18 billion pounds ($3.65 billion).

* Brent and U.S. crude oil rallied more than $2 per barrel to multi-month highs on Monday on geopolitical tensions.

