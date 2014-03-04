BRIEF-Motherson Sumi Systems seeks members' nod for financial assistance of up to 22 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod to mortgage, charge, or pledge all shares of MSSL (GB) Ltd, UK, held or to be held directly by co
LONDON, March 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 17-24 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, with investors heartened by Russia's move to order troops in an area which borders crisis-hit Ukraine to return to their bases.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 101.35 points, or 1.5 percent, at 6,708.35 on Monday.
* UK Markit/CIPS February construction PMI is set for release at 0930 GMT.
* BP : A divided U.S. appeals court rejected BP Plc's bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, even if they could not trace their economic losses to the disaster.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
ASHTEAD reports third-quarter results
FRESNILLO reports full-year results
GLENCORE XSTRATA reports full-year results
SERCO reports full-year results
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
* Says to consider merger of Fortune Integrated Assets Finance Limited with Fortune Financial Services