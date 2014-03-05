LONDON, March 5 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
down 11 points, or 0.2 percent, on Wednesday, according to financial
spreadbetter IG.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1.7 percent higher at 6,823.77 points on
Tuesday, boosted by the perception that tensions between Russia and Ukraine were
easing and robust earnings.
* BARCLAYS : The bank's chief executive, Antony Jenkins, says lower
pay would have meant clients and employees would have been less likely to use
Barclays, The Telegraph wrote on Wednesday.
* Britain's Markit/CIPS Services PMI survey for February, due to be
published at 0928 GMT, is expected to come in at 58, compared to 58.3 in the
previous month.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC FINAL
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC PRELIM
LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC PRELIM
BBA AVIATION PLC PRELIM
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC PRELIM
