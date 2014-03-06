LONDON, March 6 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
9 to 11 points higher, or up as much as 0.2 percent, on Thursday, according to
financial bookmakers.
* Futures for the benchmark index are up 0.2 percent at 0730 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed down 48.35 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,775.42 points in the previous session.
* The Bank of England's policy decisions will be announced at 1200 GMT.
Analysts expect no change in interest rates or in its quantitative easing
programme.
* AVIVA - British insurer Aviva has unveiled a 6 percent increase in
operating profit for 2013, one year into a financial spring clean of the
company's businesses.
* BHP BILLITON - South African state power utility Eskom declared a
new power emergency on Thursday. BHP Billiton is Eskom's single biggest
customer.
* IMI - British engineer IMI said adjusted pretax profit for the
full year rose 8 percent boosted by a surge in orders in its severe service
division, which caters mainly to the energy market.
* AGGREKO - The world's biggest temporary power provider said it
would return 200 million pounds ($334 million) of cash to shareholders, as it
posted an expected 8 percent fall in full year results.
* SCHRODERS - Fund manager Schroders posted higher-than-expected
pre-tax profit growth before exceptional items of 41 percent for 2013, helped by
acquisitions and flows of new money.
* ST. JAMES'S PLACE, BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS - Wealth manager
St. James's Place and housebuilder Barratt Developments will be promoted to the
blue-chip index of top British companies from the FTSE 250 index later
this month, the FTSE Group said late on Wednesday.
* Brent crude held steady just below $108 a barrel, as investors looked for
direction after a heavy sell-off in the two previous sessions prompted by easing
geopolitical risk over the crisis in Ukraine and U.S. data suggesting weaker oil
demand.
* High-level diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Ukraine made little
apparent headway at talks in Paris on Wednesday, with Moscow and Washington at
odds and Russia's foreign minister refusing to recognise his Ukrainian
counterpart.
