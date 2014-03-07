LONDON, March 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat to 4 points higher, or up as much as 0.1 percent on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

* Investors were likely to avoid strong bets before U.S. jobs data which could sway the near-term direction of the market. U.S. hiring likely picked up enough in February to keep the Federal Reserve on track in reducing its monetary stimulus, but the size of the gain is expected to be modest as the economy struggles to break from the grip of severe winter weather.

Non-farm payrolls probably increased by 149,000 last month, with the jobless rate holding at a five-year low of 6.6 percent, according to a Reuters survey of economists.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 13.07 points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,788.49 on Thursday.

* Friday is a quiet day on the UK corporate earnings front, with no blue chips scheduled to post earnings.

