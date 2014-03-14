US STOCKS-Wall St down as Goldman, J&J's results disappoint
* Indexes down: Dow 0.69 pct, S&P 0.47 pct, Nasdaq 0.41 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
LONDON, March 14 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 20 to 22 points, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent lower on Thursday at 6,553.78 points, weighed down by food retailers and hitting a new one-month low on growing concerns about a conflict in the Ukraine and jitters in the Chinese credit market.
* PHARMACEUTICALS - Britain is to accelerate access to ground-breaking drugs for serious conditions under a new early-access plan that the government hopes will benefit both patients and pharmaceutical companies.
* BP - The U.S. government lifted a ban on Thursday that excluded BP from new federal contracts, after the British oil major filed a lawsuit saying it was being unfairly penalized for its 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.
* BARCLAYS - Barclays is reviewing the size and shape of its investment bank, in a review that is expected to result in it shrinking and focusing on its most profitable areas, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Rising geopolitical tensions un Ukraine helped push gold to a six month high and pushed Brent oil towards $108, while copper was set for its biggest weekly fall in 11 months.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
J D WETHERSPOON PLC H1
STHREE PLC Q1 TRADE
TRIBAL GROUP PLC PRELIM
