LONDON, March 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 5 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, according to financial bookmaker IG.
* The UK blue chip index closed 0.6 percent higher at 6,568.35 points on
Monday, bouncing off Friday's one-month low after a week in which it fell 2.8
percent.
* BARCLAYS PLC : The bank will try to take the sting out of a heated
debate over bankers' bonuses on Tuesday by pointing to a drop in the value of
shares given to its top executives even as the lender's Chief Executive Antony
Jenkins is awarded a 4 million pound ($6.66 million) payout, the Financial Times
reported.
* ROYAL MAIL : The pleasure of delivering many Londoners their
council tax bills, parking fines and other local bureaucratic paperwork is to
revert to the Royal Mail, The Times reported on Tuesday.
* MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM : The price-comparison website's founder
Simon Nixon plans to sell approximately 55 million existing ordinary 0.02 pence
shares in the firm, representing approximately 10 percent of the issued share
capital of the company, Moneysupermarket said after the market close on Monday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
J SAINSBURY PLC Q4 TRADE
ANTOFAGASTA PLC PRELIM
ASOS PLC TRADING
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC TRADING
CAIRN ENERGY PLC PRELIM
HISCOX LTD EGM
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC TRADING
RESOLUTION LTD PRELIM
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit