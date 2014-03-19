LONDON, March 19 Britain's FTSE 100
index is seen opening little changed on Wednesday, or between 8
points lower and 2 points higher, according to financial
* Investors were unlikely to place large bets ahead of a
policy update from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Fed is set to further trim its bond-buying stimulus and
could rewrite its guidance on when it might eventually raise
interest rates, with some expecting chairman Janet Yellen to
scrap a numerical target on unemployment and adopt a more
flexible stance.
* The UK blue chip index closed up 36.93 points, or 0.6
percent, at 6,605.28 points - marking only the second time in
the last eight sessions that it has ended in positive territory
- after a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Ukraine,
which some traders interpreted as being conciliatory in tone.
* British finance minister George Osborne will announce a
pre-election budget on Wednesday that is likely to offer some
tax relief to voters but will stick closely to his tough
decade-long plan to fix the public finances.
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, namely Anglo American, British Land
and InterContinental Hotels, will knock up to 2.44
points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
SMITHS GROUP reports first-half results
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Francesco Canepa)