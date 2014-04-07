(Adds futures, detail, company news)
LONDON, April 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening lower on Monday, with June futures for the index
down 0.7 percent by 0637 GMT. For more on the factors
affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed up 46.41 points, or 0.7
percent, at 6,695.55 points on Friday.
* British businesses plan to increase hiring and investment
over the next 12 months, even as recent economic data points to
a possible slowdown in economic growth, a poll of finance
directors showed.
* VODAFONE : Spanish cable group Ono, which agreed to
a takeover offer from Vodafone last month, will renegotiate the
terms of its large debt pile, the head of the British telecom
group's business in Spain said in a newspaper interview.
* GLAXOSMITHKLINE : The drugmaker, already facing
corruption accusations in China, is now investigating
allegations of bribery in Iraq, the British company said.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays has agreed to sell its retail
banking operations in the United Arab Emirates to Abu Dhabi
Islamic Bank (ADIB) for an expected price of 650
million dirhams ($177 million), ADIB said.
* BG GROUP : BG Group has moved its headquarters for
global oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading to Singapore
from the United Kingdom to be closer to customers in the fast
growing Asian region, the company said.
* INSURERS: A 1,000-person poll shows that only a quarter
plan to use savings to buy annuities upon retirement after the
Chancellor unveiled pension reforms in the Budget, the Financial
Times said.
* ENERGY FIRMS: Energy complaints in the first quarter of
2014 more than tripled compared to the same period last year to
their highest level ever recorded, the energy sector's ombudsman
said, according to the Guardian newspaper.
* BANKS: Britain's banks will have to spend billions
overhauling their creaking IT systems over the next few years,
according to chief executive of the Prudential Regulation
Authority, the Independent newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Atul Prakash)