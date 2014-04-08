(Adds future price, company news items)
LONDON, April 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
16 to 19 points lower, or down by 0.3 percent, on Tuesday according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The FTSE 100 futures contract was down by 0.1 percent at 0625 GMT.
* The UK blue chip index closed down by 1.1 percent, or 72.71 points, at
6,622.84 points on Monday, marking the index's biggest one-day decline in a
month.
* BARCLAYS : Barclays has reached a settlement with a UK care home
operator weeks before the start of a court case that was seen as a test case for
whether customers might sue banks over the manipulation of Libor interest rates.
* SPORTS DIRECT : Goldman Sachs has priced its accelerated
bookbuild of shares in Sports Direct International at 850 pence each, a source
familiar with the matter said on Monday, valuing the placement at 212.5 million
pounds ($352.75 million).
* RIO TINTO : Global miner Rio Tinto said on Monday it will
give away its 19.1 percent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd,
owner of Alaska's huge Pebble deposit, after determining that the project does
not fit its strategy.
* UK ECONOMY: British services firms reported the fastest growth in exports
on record in the first quarter of 2014 and manufacturers also got off to a
strong start to the year, a survey showed on Tuesday.
* FERREXPO : Ukrainian iron ore miner Ferrexpo said on Tuesday its
iron ore pellet output rose more than 9 percent in the first quarter this year,
helped by higher production of high grade pellet.
* VICTREX : Victrex Plc, a leading producer of high performance
polymers, said foreign exchange rates would have an adverse impact on its
business.
* DRAGON OIL : London-listed oil and gas company Dragon Oil cut its
2014 production growth rate to 10 percent on Tuesday on the back of delays to
its drilling programme in Turkmenistan.
