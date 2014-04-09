LONDON, April 9 Britain's FTSE 100 index
is seen opening up 4 points, or 0.1 percent higher on Wednesday,
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 32.15
points, or 0.5 percent, at 6,590.69 points on Tuesday after
touching its lowest since late March at 6,549.75. It added to a
1.1 percent loss on Monday.
* The near-term technical outlook became bearish after the
index fell below its 50-day and 100-day moving averages on
Monday, and its 200-day moving average on Tuesday.
* UK February trade balance figures, due at 0830 GMT, are
expected to show a deficit of 9.2 billion pounds ($15.4
billion), according to a Reuters poll.
* Stocks trading without the attraction of their latest
dividend, namely GKN, IMI, St James's Place
and Standard Life, will knock 1.8 points off the
FTSE 100 on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.5970 British Pounds)
