LONDON, April 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening flat to up by 1 point on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
* The UK blue chip index closed up by 42.56 points, or 0.7 percent, at
6,584.17 points on Wednesday.
* THE CO-OPERATIVE GROUP:
Britain's Co-operative Group will report a loss of more than 2
billion pounds on Thursday, laying bare the full damage done by disastrous
acquisitions, a drugs scandal and an exodus of executives that have put its
future as a mutual into doubt.
* STANDARD CHARTERED :
Private equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group are among first
round bidders for Standard Chartered's Hong Kong consumer finance unit, a
business valued at up to $700 million, people familiar with the matter said.
* BP :
BP Plc said the U.S. Coast Guard on Tuesday ended patrols and operations on
the final three shoreline miles in Louisiana, bringing to a close the four-year
cleanup of the Gulf Coast following the Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
* UK CORPORATE DIARY:
DIAGEO Q3 TRADING
TAYLOR WIMPEY AGM
