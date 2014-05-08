(Adds company news)
LONDON May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening
up by 5 to 7 points, or 0.1 percent, on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* June futures for the index are up 0.16 percent by 0642 GMT.
* The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down 2.12 points - flat in percentage
terms - at 6,796.44 points on Wednesday. The index reached a two-month closing
high last Friday after five straight days of gains but has since stalled after
that move up.
* STANDARD CHARTERED - The bank said its first-quarter profit fell
by a high single-digit percentage compared with last year, thanks to tough
market conditions and weakness in Asian currencies including the Indian rupee
and Indonesian rupiah.
* BARCLAYS - The bank said it will cut 19,000 jobs in the next
three years and set up a "bad bank" of assets to run down as it tries to get a
turnaround plan back on track by cutting costs and lifting profitability.
* MORRISONS - Britain's No. 4 grocer posted a worsening fall in
quarterly underlying sales, hurt by its move to cut prices to combat a loss of
market share to discounters and by its relative lack of exposure to fast growing
online and convenience markets.
* BT - Strong demand for fibre broadband and television helped
Britain's BT report its first growth in consumer revenues in a decade and strong
overall full-year results.
* IMI - The British engineering company reported a 4 percent decline
in group revenue for the first four months of the year, hurt by the impact of a
strong pound.
* RANDGOLD RESOURCES - The miner reported a 14 percent rise in
first-quarter profit as it produced more gold during the period.
* RSA - The British insurer said net written premiums fell in the
first quarter of the year as a turnaround plan involving disposals and more
disciplined trading took hold.
* CENTRICA - British utility Centrica announced on Thursday it was
selling a 40 percent stake in its Canadian natural gas business to joint venture
partner Qatar Petroleum International for around $200 million.
* British utility Centrica announced on Thursday it was selling a 40 percent
stake in its Canadian natural gas business to joint venture partner Qatar
Petroleum International for around $200 million.
* China's exports and imports returned to slight growth in April, beating
market forecasts and offering some positive signals for the world's
second-largest economy after a weaker-than-expected start to 2014.
* The Bank of England looks set to keep interest rates at a record low on
Thursday, despite signs that the recovery is picking up more speed and that
house prices are surging.
* RIO TINTO : The miner's business improvement programme is gaining
speed, the company's chief executive Sam Walsh said on Thursday.
* British house prices rises slowed somewhat in April, a survey showed on
Thursday, tempering a surge in property values that has stirred talk of a bubble
and raised concern at the Bank of England.
* Britain could lose energy-intensive industries such as petrochemicals to
regions with lower energy costs such as the United States and Middle East if it
does not speed up shale gas extraction, a parliamentary report said.
* GLENCORE XSTRATA - Former BP chief executive Tony Hayward
will be named chairman of the global mining giant and will be stepping down from
his position as CEO of Genel Energy, the Daily Telegraph reported
* London nickel hit a more than two-year high after Vale halted
its Goro nickel operations in New Caledonia, while better than expected Chinese
trade data also helped burnish the outlook for base metals demand.
TODAY'S UK PAPERS
> Financial Times
> Other business headlines
Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
* 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
* BridgeStation: view story .134
For more information on Top News visit
topnews.reuters.com
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)