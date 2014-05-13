LONDON May 13 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up by 24 to 25 points, or 0.4 percent higher, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed up by 0.6 percent, or 37.18 points, at 6,851.75 points on Monday - within touching distance of a peak of 6,867.42 reached in January, which was close to its highest levels since 1999.

* ASTRAZENECA :

Pfizer Inc is planning to return with a higher bid for British rival AstraZeneca Plc before the U.S. drugmaker considers going hostile, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :

Citizens Financial Group Inc, the U.S. unit of Britain's Royal Bank of Scotland, filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock that would raise about $100 million.

* BARCLAYS :

Barclays Plc has appointed John Chang and Vikesh Kotecha to lead its equities sales and trading business in Asia Pacific, a spokesman for the bank said on Tuesday. It also said on Monday it had hired a Goldman Sachs Group Inc veteran of 14 years to head up mergers and acquisitions for its Americas financial institutions practice.

* CARLYLE /INTEGRATED DENTAL HOLDINGS:

Integrated Dental Holdings, UK's largest privately owned dental chain, will either be put up for sale or floated on the stock market by private equity firm Carlyle Group LP, Sky News reported Monday.

* UK RETAIL SALES:

British retail sales got a boost in April as rising house prices encouraged shoppers to buy new furniture, flooring and other home decor over the Easter holiday weekend, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday.

