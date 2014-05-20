LONDON May 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen edging
lower on Tuesday, with June futures on the index down 0.1 percent at
0625 GMT. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on
* The UK blue chip index closed down 11.26 points, or 0.2 percent, at
6,844.55 points on Monday.
* VODAFONE GROUP - The world's second-largest mobile operator said
its core earnings would fall in 2015 due to the investment needed in the
business as it reported 2014 results in line with forecasts, helped by an
improvement in underlying trading in the fourth quarter.
* MARKS AND SPENCER - The retailer made a profit before tax and
one-off items of 623 million pounds ($1.05 billion), compared with a consensus
of 615 million pounds. This represented a third straight decline in annual
profit, with three years of heavy investment yet to revive the firm's
underperforming non-food business.
* BP - A U.S. appeals court will not revisit a decision to reject the
oil major's bid to block businesses from recovering money over the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico oil spill, even if those businesses could not trace their economic losses
to the disaster.
* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP PLC - The LSE said on Tuesday it has
entered into exclusive discussions with The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance
Company over a potential acquisition of asset management group Russell
Investments.
* RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC - The insurer said on Monday it had
reached agreement to sell its majority-owned Canadian brokerage business -
Noraxis Capital Corp - to U.S. insurance brokerage Arthur J. Gallagher & Co
for C$500 million ($460.60 million).
* ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND The bank has handed its new finance
director, Ewen Stevenson, almost 2 million pounds in shares on his first day in
the job, The Guardian wrote on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.5943 British Pounds)
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout)